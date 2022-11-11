McDaniels notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime loss to Miami.

McDaniels secured his first double-digit scoring performance since Nov. 2 against the Bulls, and he did so in an impressive fashion. He tallied nine of his 16 points from beyond the arc and also finished with unexpected production in the assist column, tying his best mark of the season with four. McDaniels is averaging 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.7 minutes so far in November (six games).