McDaniels ended Saturday's 120-113 overtime win over Golden State with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes.

McDaniels continues to fly under the radar in many leagues, this time putting up his first double-double of the season. While he is benefiting from the absence of a few key pieces, he has certainly been right at home spending more time on the floor. Currently putting up top-80 value on the season, he should really be added in all formats, at least until we see what his role looks like when the team is healthy.