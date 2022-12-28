McDaniels closed with 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to the Warriors.

McDaniels drained three three-pointers to get into double-digit scoring territory for the 16th time this season. Greater scoring totals directly correspond with his perimeter opportunities, but it's impossible to predict when he'll pop in the category. Despite the variance, he's a viable fantasy option in deeper leagues.