McDaniels totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 101-93 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

McDaniels scored in double figures for the third time in his last four games and continued to shoot the ball very efficiently. The forward has shot 61.4 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from distance across his last four contests. McDaniels is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals over that span.