McDaniels is starting Sunday's game against the Kings, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

McDaniels has seen increased playing time over his last five appearances, and he'll join the starting lineup with Cody Zeller (hip) and Gordon Hayward (hand) unavailable. McDaniels is averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over 20.0 minutes per game across the past five matchups.