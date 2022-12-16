McDaniels will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With P.J. Washington (personal) a late scratch, McDaniels will step back into the starting five. As a starter, he's averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.1 minutes. Fantasy managers should monitor his workload in the team's coming games, however, as Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is expected to return Friday, which could cut into McDaniels' workload when everyone is available.