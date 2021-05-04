McDaniels will start Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
With Miles Bridges (COVID-19 protocols) out for possibly two weeks, McDaniels will step into the starting five while P.J. Washington (personal) is also out. In McDaniel's previous 10 starts this season, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.6 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Nears double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Downward trend continues in loss•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Coming off bench•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Scores 11 in 35 minutes•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Struggles with shot•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Solid two-way performance in loss•