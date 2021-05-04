McDaniels will start Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With Miles Bridges (COVID-19 protocols) out for possibly two weeks, McDaniels will step into the starting five while P.J. Washington (personal) is also out. In McDaniel's previous 10 starts this season, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.6 minutes.