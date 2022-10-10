McDaniels will start at power forward during Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McDaniels came off the bench in the Hornets' first three preseason games but will join the starting lineup Monday since P.J. Washington (ankle) is unavailable. However, McDaniels will likely take on a bench role once the regular season begins.
