McDaniels will start in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

McDaniels will replace Bismack Biyombo in the Hornets' starting lineup Wednesday, while P.J. Washington will shift to the center spot. McDaniels saw 17 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, which were the most he's played since February 22. He's averaging 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds over 10.8 minutes per game this season.