McDaniels closed with four points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 130-99 loss to Memphis.

McDaniels moved into the starting lineup Friday, replacing Gordon Hayward who was out with a shoulder injury. While it has been a strong start to the season for McDaniels, he fell flat in this game, delivering a stinker for anyone rostering him. While the season thus far is a relatively small sample size, McDaniels appears to have the backing of the coach and so he should still be rostered in most formats moving forward.