McDaniels tallied nine points (3-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old had his worst shooting night of the season, making just three of 13 shot attempts. Before Wednesday's game, McDaniels had been rolling over his past four games, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 61.4 percent from the field. With LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot) both out for a significant amount of time, McDaniels should continue starting and playing 30-plus minutes for the eighth-seeded Hornets. He'll look to bounce back shooting-wise Thursday on the road against the Nets.