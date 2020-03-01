McDaniels is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bucks after exiting in the first quarter with left heel discomfort.

McDaniels appeared to pick up the injury on a transition dunk. The Hornets will presumably examine him in the locker room to determine whether he's fit to return to action. If not, McDaniels will finish the day with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one foul across three minutes off the bench.