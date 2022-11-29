McDaniels registered 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 140-105 loss to the Celtics.

McDaniels had things going offensively Monday, popping off for a season-high 24 points. With Gordon Hayward (shoulder) set to miss an extended period of time, McDaniels figures to soak up some additional playing time, even when LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Terry Rozier (illness) return. He obviously won't score the ball this well on most nights but given the opportunity, he should at least be considered a viable option in most formats.