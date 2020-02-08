Play

McDaniels was recalled by the Hornets for Saturday's game against Dallas, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

McDaniels could see action with Cody Martin (concussion) on the shelf and the team down Marvin Williams, who was recently bought out. That said, it's more likely that he simply serves as rotational depth as he's seen just seven total minutes across two appearances at the NBA level this season.

