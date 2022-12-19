McDaniels finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Sunday's 119-115 loss to the Nuggets.
McDaniels shifted back to the bench Sunday with PJ Washington (personal) returning from a one-game absence and proceeded to deliver a solid all-around line. Though McDaniels appears set to play off the second unit moving forward, he could be the beneficiary of a few extra minutes Monday against the Kings if starting shooting guard Terry Rozier (hip) isn't available. Rozier exited in the second quarter of Sunday's contest and was unable to return.
More News
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Flops in starting role•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Starting for absent Washington•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Will operate off bench•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Logs 21 minutes in blowout•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Productive second half Wednesday•