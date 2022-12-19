McDaniels finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Sunday's 119-115 loss to the Nuggets.

McDaniels shifted back to the bench Sunday with PJ Washington (personal) returning from a one-game absence and proceeded to deliver a solid all-around line. Though McDaniels appears set to play off the second unit moving forward, he could be the beneficiary of a few extra minutes Monday against the Kings if starting shooting guard Terry Rozier (hip) isn't available. Rozier exited in the second quarter of Sunday's contest and was unable to return.