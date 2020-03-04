Play

McDaniels (heel) managed six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Spurs.

McDaniels (heel) was removed from the injury report on Monday after getting hurt during Sunday's game against the Bucks. He turned in a well-rounded stat line, including career highs in assists and minutes, plus he matched his career high in rebounding. Still, McDaniels is only worth targeting in deeper formats.

