McDaniels will operate off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

McDaniels had started eight games in a row, posting 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.1 minutes during that stretch, but he'll revert to a bench role with LaMelo Ball returning to the lineup for just the fourth time all season. As a reserve (18 games), McDaniels has posted 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.4 minutes.