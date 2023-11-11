Bouknight is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Bouknight has been cleared to return to team activity, but he doesn't look as though he'll be ready for game action until Tuesday versus the Heat at the soonest. The Hornets officially declined Bouknight's fourth-year team option for 2024-25 last month, an indication the organization doesn't envision the young guard being a major part of its short- or long-term future.