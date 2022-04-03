Bouknight recorded 27 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the Raptors 905.

Bouknight scored a season-high 27 points and registered multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first time at the G League level. Across six appearances with Greensboro, the 21-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game.