Bouknight registered 20 points (9-24, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Bouknight has scored at least 20 points in all four of his G League contests. The 21-year-old is averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 38.3 minutes per game. Despite the overall success, the 6-foot-4 wing continues to struggle with his three-point shot, as he is connecting on just 26.5 percent of his 8.5 attempts per game.