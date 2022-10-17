Bouknight was arrested on a driving while impaired charge Sunday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Hornets issued a statement Monday morning saying that the team is in the process of gathering more information. Coach Steve Clifford also declined to comment on the matter until the team receives additional information.
