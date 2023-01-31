Charlotte assigned Bouknight to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
Bouknight and Kai Jones were both assigned to the G League on Tuesday and figure to see extended run during their stints with Greensboro. Across eight appearances with the Swarm, the 22-year-old is averaging 16.6 points while shooting 38.1 percent from the field an 35.7 percent from deep.
