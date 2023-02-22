The Hornets assigned Bouknight to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Bouknight, Kai Jones, Bryce McGowens and Theo Maledon will all start the second-half schedule in the G League and are expected to garner sizable roles during Wednesday's matchup against the Cleveland Charge. Across 15 appearances with the Swarm, Bouknight is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals-plus-blocks in 23.1 minutes per game.