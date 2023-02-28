The Hornets assigned Bouknight to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Bouknight didn't see any action during Monday's 117-106 win over the Pistons and has been sent back to the G League a day later. Across 17 appearances with the Swarm, Bouknight is averaging 16.2 points while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from the deep.