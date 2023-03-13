The Hornets assigned Bouknight (ankle) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
Bouknight is currently dealing with a right ankle sprain, so it's unclear if he'll see any action during his upcoming G League stint. He hasn't made an NBA appearance since Jan. 24.
