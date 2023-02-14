Bouknight tallied 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to Motor City.
Bouknight was one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring Monday, also finishing second on the team in rebounds. Bouknight has averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 14 regular-season games.
More News
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Balanced performance in victory•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Strong game from deep in win•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Posts double-double in victory•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Posts 15-point outing as starter•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Assigned to G League•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Strong game from deep in loss•