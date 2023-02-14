Bouknight tallied 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to Motor City.

Bouknight was one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring Monday, also finishing second on the team in rebounds. Bouknight has averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 14 regular-season games.