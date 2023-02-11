Bouknight tallied 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 138-137 win over Fort Wayne.

Bouknight finished as one of seven Swarm players in double figures in scoring, finishing one point shy of surpassing the 20-point mark. Bouknight has averaged 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 11 regular-season games.