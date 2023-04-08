Bouknight notched six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to the Rockets.

Bouknight was disappointing in Friday's loss, managing just six points in 26 minutes. To this point in his career. it's been rough going for Bouknight, struggling to carve out a regular spot in the rotation. Based on what we have seen thus far, there is no reason to think anything will change heading into next season.