Bouknight contributed one point (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 17 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Heat.

Bouknight couldn't find the bottom of the net in this one, failing to connect on any of his five shot attempts from the field, including four from deep. He's shooting just 22.4 percent from beyond the arc on the year and 31.9 percent from the field overall, so it may be tough to stomach Bouknight's shooting percentages, even in deep formats. He's been freezing from beyond the arc recently, going just 1-for-14 over the last four games.