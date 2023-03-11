Bouknight didn't play Friday in the G League's Greensboro Swarm's 125-110 loss to the Austin Spurs with a right ankle sprain.

Bouknight has averaged 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 20 contests in the G League this season. The second-year guard was a lottery pick for the Hornets a season ago, but has yet to make much of a mark at the NBA level and is likely to see the majority of his playing time in the G League when healthy again.