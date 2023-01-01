Bouknight tallied 29 points (7-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 131-124 loss to Capital City.
Bouknight appeared for Greensboro for the first time this season in Saturday's loss, finishing one point shy of surpassing the 30-point mark in his debut. Bouknight has averaged 4.6 points 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24 NBA games with Charlotte this season.
