Bouknight did not see the floor in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Pacers.

The rookie out of UConn had a couple of impressive preseason showings, but he was unable to crack James Borrego's rotation on Opening Night, despite Terry Rozier (ankle) sitting out. Bouknight should eventually work his way into the mix -- the Hornets used only nine players Wednesday -- but for now it looks as though he's behind Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin on the depth chart.