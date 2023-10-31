Bouknight's (knee) fourth-year rookie option was declined by the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bouknight's team option not being picked up adds insult to injury, literally. The 23-year-old is amid a multi-week absence after undergoing surgery on his meniscus. Ultimately, he's failed to showcase enough potential on the court throughout parts of two seasons to warrant Charlotte exercising his 2024-25 option. It's an unsurprising move given his $6.1 million cap hit.