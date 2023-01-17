The Hornets assigned Bouknight to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
After going unused off the bench in the Hornets' 130-118 loss to the Celtics on Monday, Bouknight will head to the G League and should be in line for extended run in the Swarm's upcoming game Wednesday versus the Cleveland Charge.
