Bouknight was absent during Friday's 125-110 loss to Austin with an ankle injury.
Bouknight was one of four Swarm players who missed Friday's game, sitting out of the contest due to a right ankle sprain. Bouknight has averaged 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 20 regular-season contests this year.
