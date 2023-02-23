Bouknight was inactive during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Cleveland Charge.
Bouknight missed Wednesday's loss due to an undisclosed reason. Over 15 games this season, Bouknight has averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the G League.
