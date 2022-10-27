Bouknight totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to New York.

Bouknight's 13 points and three assists are both season highs. He struggled immensely out of the gate, going 0-for-10 in his first two games. He's picked it up since, going 8-for-18. Fantasy managers in very deep leagues can add Bouknight to the watchlist, but the guard's usage may dip once LaMelo Ball (ankle), Terry Rozier (ankle) and Cody Martin (quadriceps) are back in the rotation.