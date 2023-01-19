Bouknight tallied 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Cleveland Charge.
Bouknight led the team in threes made while finishing as one of five Swarm players in double figures during Wednesday's defeat. Bouknight has averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last four games.
More News
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Headed back to G League•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Recalled to NBA club•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Leader in scoring off bench•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Debuts with near-30-point showing•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Makes rare appearance Wednesday•