Bouknight tallied 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Bouknight led the team in threes made while finishing as one of five Swarm players in double figures during Wednesday's defeat. Bouknight has averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last four games.