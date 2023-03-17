Bouknight tallied 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-107 win over Mexico City.
Bouknight finished second on the team in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from deep en route to a near 30-point showing Thursday. Bouknight has averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21 G League games this season
