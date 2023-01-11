Bouknight posted 23 points (8-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-93 loss to Westchester.
Bouknight led all Swarm scorers in Tuesday's loss, posting a 20-point outing off the bench while finishing three assists shy of a double-double. Bouknight has averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three G League games.
