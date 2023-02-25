Bouknight tallied 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 120-106 loss to Maine.

Bouknight returned to the Swarm lineup a game after being inactive due to an undisclosed reason, leading the team in scoring and rebounds Friday. Bouknight has averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 15 regular-season games.