Bouknight recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-91 loss to the Bulls.

With Dennis Smith (illness) and Terry Rozier (foot) both out, among several others, Bouknight came off the bench but still saw over 30 minutes and led the team in scoring with 22 points, a new season high. Given the plethora of injuries to this Charlotte squad right now, consider this amount of action as only temporary for the second-year guard who has spent a long stretch of this season in the G-League.