The Hornets list Bouknight as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with a right ankle sprain.

Bouknight hasn't played for the Hornets since Jan. 24 and picked up the right ankle sprain and some point while he was on assignment with the G League's Greensboro Swarm. Even with the Hornets out of playoff contention, the 2021 lottery pick doesn't look to be an NBA-ready contributor and is expected to see most of his opportunities in the G League whenever he moves past the ankle injury.