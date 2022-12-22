Bouknight produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in three minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Clippers.

Bouknight saw playing time for just the fourth time in the last 11 games, all of which have been fewer than five minutes. After appearing in 17 consecutive games to open the season, it's been a rapid decline since then. Based on what we have seen in recent times, he is unlikely to touch the fantasy radar anytime soon, even in deeper formats.