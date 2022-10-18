Bouknight is not on the injury report for Wednesday's season opener at San Antonio following his arrest Sunday.
More information on the situation may arise later, but for now, Bouknight is available to play. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) missing time early in the year, Bouknight may see extra run.
