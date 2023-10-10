Booknight will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Bouknight's injury occurred during training camp practice last Thursday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. While the third-year guard is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, his absence shouldn't affect Charlotte's rotation much, as he averaged just 15.1 minutes across 34 appearances last season.
More News
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Suffers knee injury•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Erupts for 26 points•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Big minutes yield nothing in loss•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Recalled from G League•