Booknight will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Bouknight's injury occurred during training camp practice last Thursday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. While the third-year guard is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, his absence shouldn't affect Charlotte's rotation much, as he averaged just 15.1 minutes across 34 appearances last season.