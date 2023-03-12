Bouknight (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Cavs.
Bouknight is not a regular part of the rotation in Charlotte, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy hoops. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in a rematch with Cleveland.
More News
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Likely to sit Sunday•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Posts double-double in defeat•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Records double figures as starter•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Strong from deep as starter in loss•
-
Hornets' James Bouknight: Assigned to G League•