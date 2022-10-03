Bouknight (finger) posted two points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists and two rebounds in Sunday's preseason game against Boston.

The news here is that Bouknight was on the floor after undergoing surgery in the offseason to repair a tendon injury in his right pinky finger. The UConn product is coming off of a disappointing rookie season in which he appeared in only 31 games and failed to crack the regular rotation. With that in mind, he's entering an ultra-important Year 2 in which he'll need to demonstrate tangible progress -- particularly as a shooter.