Bouknight tallied 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 win over Grand Rapids.
Bouknight finished second among Swarm starters in scoring, finishing as one of four Greensboro players with 15 or more points. Bouknight has averaged 16.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over nine regular season games.
