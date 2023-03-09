Bouknight tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Bouknight led the team in rebounds while finishing as one of three starters and six Swarm players in double figures in scoring. Bouknight has averaged 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 20 regular-season contests.